Mentally Ill Person in Orange County Sent ‘Suspicious Package’ to Santa Barbara Police

The suspicious package and letters sent to the Santa Barbara Police Department on Tuesday were sent by a person with mental health issues in Orange County, authorities said Wednesday.

SBPD’s annex building at 222 E. Anapamu St. was evacuated Tuesday afternoon during a six-hour hazardous materials investigation of a suspicious liquid delivered in the mail. It was determined not to be dangerous.

The correspondence that came with the package, and the letter sent the previous week, made references to a terrorist figure and poisonings, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

The mail was sent to a SBPD detective.

With help from the Tustin Police Department in Orange County, where the package was mailed, local police identified the person responsible for sending the package and letter, Harwood said.

“We believe that these are the doings of someone who in mentally ill, so as far as we’re concerned this investigation is closed," he said. "We’re not looking at this as a criminal issue.”

Police won’t elaborate on the liquid sent in the mail, but Harwood said it was a common chemical substance not a hazardous material.

