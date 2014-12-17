Mentorship Works Announces ‘A Conversation with Mike Sheldon, CEO of Curvature’

Mentorship Works announces the first event of 2015, titled “A Conversation with Mike Sheldon, CEO of Curvature,” as part of the nonprofit’s lecture series.

The event will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22 at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St. in Santa Barbara.

The timing of the event is especially appropriate as Curvature, a provider of IT services and hardware solutions, recently announced the significant acquisition of CSU Industries, greatly expanding its service offering and broadening the company’s global reach.

“Our last event featured celebrated tech entrepreneur Kevin O’Connor (Doubleclick, FindTheBest), and we expect the conversation with Mike Sheldon to be equally engaging and informative,” said Christopher Eriksson, president of Mentorship Works. “Listening to how business leaders like Mr. Sheldon began their career and achieved their success is so important for startup entrepreneurs. Mr. Sheldon’s particular story is rooted in mentorship, which is in perfect alignment with our organization’s mission.”

Sheldon joined Curvature in 2001 following a successful career in the investment banking world. Under his leadership, Curvature has posted year over year record revenues and recently expanded operations on a global level, most notably through the company’s acquisition of CSU Industries.

He plans to share insights on the decisions and philosophies that led him to become the CEO of Curvature and lead the company to over $300 million in revenue.

“What’s special about Mike is that he is approachable and down to earth and shares his knowledge in a direct way,” added John Osley, one of Mentorship Works board members. “Mike’s a natural mentor and in large part because of the mentorship he received along the way, so his career and success is a statement on the value of mentorship.”

Mentorship Works launched in mid-2014 and provides a free service to the community connecting mentees with mentors through a proprietary selection process. The organization has completed over 30 matches to date. L. Fontana was one of the first mentees matched by the Mentorship Works system earlier this year and says of the experience, “My mentor provides solid high-­level feedback from a managerial standpoint which is exactly what is missing in my business, His wisdom and experience has been much appreciated!"

“A mentor is not a boss, teacher or parent; rather they are an expert seriously interested in another individuals’ success. We facilitate the connection based on key criteria,” Eriksson said.

All proceeds of the event will benefit Transition House of Santa Barbara. The event will include generously donated heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer. Pre-­registration\ is $10, or $20 at the

door. Tickets and registration are available by clicking here.

Mentorship Works is proudly sponsored by HUB International, SocalIP, Noospheric, First Click, Cabana Home, California SDBC, the California Center for International Trade Development, Noozhawk and KZSB-­‐AM 1290.

Click here to become a sponsor.