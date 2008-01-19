Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 12:39 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Menzel’s 24 Kills Can’t Save UCSB

Freshman from San Marcos adds team-high 27 points in loss to Cal State Northridge.

By Scott Flanders | January 19, 2008 | 8:30 p.m.

Despite a career-high 24 kills from freshman Jeff Menzel, UCSB’s men’s volleyball team suffered a 3-1 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation loss to Cal State Northridge on Saturday at Robertson Gymnasium.

In their MPSF home opener, the 14th-ranked Gauchos (1-5, 0-3 MPSF) were downed 31-33, 30-28, 30-24 and 30-24 by the eighth-ranked Matadors (4-2, 2-1 MPSF).

Menzel, a true freshman from San Marcos High, added seven digs, three blocks, and a team-high 27 points. Theo Brunner, who was moved back to his usual middle hitter position, went for 12 kills and 13 points. Menzel played opposite hitter Saturday, a position that Brunner had played in UCSB’s previous five matches.

At the net, Sam Moisenco totaled a match-high eight blocksfor the Gauchos.

Northridge’s Eric Vance piled up a career-high 26 kills. Vance hit well, committing just five errors in 52 swings, good for a match-best .400 attack percentage. Cody Loe chipped in with 11 kills and Mike Gaudino was just behind with 10.

Again, UCSB was lethargic on the attack, posting a .163 attack percentage to Northridge’s .278.

UCSB is now 0-2 against Northridge this season. The Matadors blanked the Gauchos on Jan. 4 as part of the Elephant Bar Restaurant Collegiate Invitational.

Saturday’s match was the first of a five-match home stand for UCSB. Next up at Rob Gym is Stanford on Friday, Pacific on Jan. 26, and a pair against Hawai’i Feb. 1-2. All four matches are 7 p.m. starts.

Scott Flanders is UCSB‘s associate media relations director.

