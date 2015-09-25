Friday, April 13 , 2018, 7:52 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Decor

Mercury (Glass) Rising as Elegant, Easy Way to Take the Dull Out of Your Décor

Shiny objects can transform your room, but silvered glass won’t break your bank with the new look

Shiny and textured mercury glass objects are timeless textures in just about any setting.
Shiny and textured mercury glass objects are timeless textures in just about any setting. (Pottery Barn photo)
By Hilary Doubleday, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | September 25, 2015 | 1:55 p.m.

Sometimes when a room seems dull, it simply needs the obvious: shine.

Bringing shine into a room can be accomplished in a number of ways — through the use of mirrors or through the strategic placement of metal objects such as silver trays or metal lamps, for example.

Another way to bring shine into a room is by choosing mercury glass décor items. These items introduce shine and sparkle in an unpretentious, cost-effective and creative way.

Feng Shui decorating, which seeks to create balance in interior environments, considers shiny objects as representing the crucial element of water in a room. Who on the Central Coast is not craving water these days?

Conveniently, if you haven’t noticed, mercury glass is having a bit of a Renaissance right now.

Mercury glass, which is also sometimes called silvered glass, is double-walled glass with a coating of silver in between the two layers.

The first patent for silvered glass was taken out in 1849 by Hale Thomson and Edward Varnish in England. In 1855, Thomas Leighton of the New England Glass Co. took out a patent in America.

A collection of vases, votives and apothecary containers packs panache. Click to view larger
A collection of vases, votives and apothecary containers packs panache. (SoftSurroundings.com photo)

The beauty of these glass objects appealed broadly, and mercury glass objects started being made across Europe and the United States. Germany, in particular, created a lot of the world’s early mercury glass items.

In the infancy of mercury glass production, each company had a closely guarded secret for how products were made, but it is generally understood that a silver nitrate liquid was poured between the layers of glass through a hole in the bottom of an object. This silver mixture would adhere to the sides of the object. Once the desired effect was achieved, the hole in the bottom of the object would be sealed.

Today, mercury glass items abound. Mercury glass lamps are a great way to add instant shine to a room. The fact that the silver reflective surface is paired with a light source makes it eye-catching and multiplies the light produced by the lamp.

Pottery Barn has a couple of attractive options, and Bed Bath & Beyond sells several well-priced lamps online, as well. While it is significantly higher priced, designer Suzanne Kasler’s Garson Table Lamp is also attractive.

Other ways to bring mercury glass items into a room include candlesticks, votives, vases and interesting apothecary containers. SoftSurroundings.com sells some beautiful apothecary jars that look good displayed together. They would brighten up a dark corner or dress up a mantle beautifully.

So when confronted with a room that lacks luster, consider the obvious benefits of bringing mercury glass into your interior.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Hilary Doubleday can be reached at hd[email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk@NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 