Monday, April 23 , 2018, 9:14 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

At Sullivan Goss, Meredith Brooks Abbott: An American Impressionist

By Nathan Vonk for Sullivan Goss | January 20, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

In her newest exhibition at Sullivan Goss, local artist Meredith Brooks Abbott, an American Impressionist and member of the Oak Group, reveals herself anew in a bright crop of recent paintings that will be on display Feb. 2-April 2 at the gallery, 11 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.

Abbott's art paints a portrait of the artist as a seeker of beauty and bounty in nature. She keeps returning to certain sites, always trying to paint them as though she were cresting that same ridge for the first time. What is new here? What does the scene offer now that it hasn't before?

Abbott's intimate portraits of cut-flowers and cloth are interleaved with grand views of local farm land, the ocean, and even 2016's unusual formation of pyrocumulous clouds over the mountains.

This year's fire season was aggravated by the continuing drought in Southern California. However, the California Abbott paints looks anything but drought-stricken; flowers bloom with vibrancy, fields are plowed and fertile for the next harvest, which also speaks to the deep roots of the Brooks and Abbott families on the Central Coast, both familial and agricultural.

Abbott uses the the atmospheric SoCal light to shine on the bounty of agricultural and native flora of the left coast. Her paintings offer a reminder of greener times and hope for the rains that will come.

Abbott’s Impressionist style descends through the French tradition to the California tradition, which she learned from her instructors Richard Meryman, Douglass Parshall (1899-­1990) and Clarence Hinkle (1880-­1960).

Sullivan Goss will feature the Abbott showing on 1st Thursday, 5-­8 pm., Feb. 2. For more information, visit www.sullivangoss.com.
 
— Nathan Vonk for Sullivan Goss.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 