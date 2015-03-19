Friday, April 6 , 2018, 6:00 pm | Mostly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 

Meredith Garofalo to Chair Family Service Agency’s Cooking Up Dreams Benefit

By Melinda Johansson for the Family Service Agency | March 19, 2015 | 7:52 a.m.

Family Service Agency is pleased to announce that Meredith Garofalo has been named Event Committee chair for Cooking Up Dreams, a benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Barbara County and Family Service Agency.

Garofalo
Meredith Garofalo

The event is scheduled for 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 15 at the Montecito Country Club.

“I am tremendously honored to take on this leadership role,” Garofalo said. “As a former Big Sister and director of a Big Brothers Big Sister program in Florida, I know firsthand the life-changing benefits mentoring provides. Our dedicated Event Committee is putting together a very unique event that will knock your socks off! Personally, I can’t think of a better way to spend a Friday night than having a great time while helping at-risk kids achieve their dreams!”

Rather than the traditional sit-down dinner, Cooking Up Dreams will feature a free flowing, culinary extravaganza with samplings created by leading local chefs and restaurants, a full hosted bar, exquisite wine, Dream BIG Auction, photo booth and dancing to DJ Scott Topper.

Featured chefs and restaurants include Arlington Tavern, Boathouse at Hendry’s Beach, Casa Blanca Restaurant & Cantina, Cielito Restaurant, Cinnies, Finch & Fork, The Lark, Chef Jean Paul Luvanvi, Mac’s Fish & Chip Shop, Montecito Village Grocery, Pane e Vino, Santa Barbara FisHouse and World Cuisine Express.

Click here to purchase tickets or become a sponsor with reserved seating.

Garofalo is a meteorologist and reporter for KEYT-News 3, where her forecasts can be seen every morning on KEYT from 5 to 7, Fox 11 from 7 to 8 and on KEYT Midday at 11. She also produces a weekly segment every Friday, "Meredith's Weekend Picks," which highlights community events and works on other feature reports for the newscasts.

Garofalo is very passionate about giving back to the community, and donates her time and talents to many causes including Big Brothers and Big Sisters (where she is also an Advisory Council member), Boys’ and Girls’ Clubs, Make-A-Wish, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and the American Red Cross.

Garofalo enjoys giving classroom talks to students including career days at local high schools. She is an accomplished singer and actress, performing different venues of music at local charity and community events. In September 2013, she starred as Rizzo in Grease and was a finalist in the 2014 Star Voice Competition.

— Melinda Johansson is the marketing manager for Family Service Agency.

