Merenbach, Peterson Named to Claeyssens Veterans Posts

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation has announced that Dennis Merenbach has joined its Board of Directors and Dennis Peterson has been named chairman of the Wings of Honor Committee.

The Wings of Honor, a 10-ton glass wing structure to be built at Santa Barbara Airport, will be a tribute to all the Marines, Navy, Coast Guard and civilian employees who served at the Marine Corps Air Station Santa Barbara during World War II.

That air station was located where the Santa Barbara Airport exists today.

New board member Merenbach served in the U.S. Army from 1953-55. He was stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington state and was assigned to the combat engineers, working primarily as an instructor in mine warfare, booby-traps and demolition.

He was honorably discharged after two years at the rank of corporal.

Merenbach has more than 50 years of experience practicing law in California and opened the Law Office of Dennis G. Merenbach in Santa Barbara in 1966, where he continues to practice today.

He is a member of the bar of the U.S. Supreme Court as well as the State Bar of California, and numerous federal district courts. Merenbach has taught at SBCC, and at UCSB Graduate School.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from the University of Southern California and earned his Juris Doctor at Loyola University of Los Angeles.

After being admitted to the California State Bar Association in 1966, he continued on to attend Harvard Law School as well as University of Oxford.

Peterson brings his years of experience in the business sector as well as service in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War to the Wings of Honor Committee.

Peterson is president of the Laurel Company and managing member of American Self Storage, one of the first real property asset management firms in Central California.

He graduated from UCLA in 1963 prior to serving as a combat command officer in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Peterson was awarded the Purple Heart.

Following his service, Peterson started his real estate career and established D.A. Peterson Enterprises, Inc., his own real estate firm, in 1973.

Peterson was chosen as Property Manager of the Year for the California Coast chapter of the Institute of Real Estate Management in 1989 and continues to set the bar for professionalism in property management.

Wings of Honor is one of the ways the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation supports and honors veterans. To learn more about the sculpture or to donate to the project, visit www.wingsofhonorsb.org.

— Hannah Rael/Chris Davis for Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.