Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 7:49 pm | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Merging Banks Unanimously Agree on Name ‘American Riviera Bank’

Part of the new American Riviera Bank Team include, from left, Jillian Lipinski, Bobby, Boyes, Evelyn Torres, Andrew Chung, Joanne Funari, Jeff DeVine and Stephanie Frost. Click to view larger
Part of the new American Riviera Bank Team include, from left, Jillian Lipinski, Bobby, Boyes, Evelyn Torres, Andrew Chung, Joanne Funari, Jeff DeVine and Stephanie Frost. (Jennifer Goddard / American Riviera Bank photo)
By Jennifer Goddard for the new American Riviera Bank | September 1, 2015 | 11:04 a.m.

Following the recent announcement of their definitive agreement to merge, American Riviera Bank and The Bank of Santa Barbara commissioned a locally based firm, Idea Engineering, to conduct a branding study. 

As a result of the findings, both banks are excited to announce that the unanimous decision for the name of the merged bank will be: American Riviera Bank. 

The study included interviews with the banks’ directors, employees and customers as well as community members. Past press releases, press coverage and advertising was reviewed as well as current website and social media presence to assess overall brand impact in the community to date and prospective impact going forward.

“The decision on naming was not taken lightly,” according to Jeff DeVine, President and CEO of American Riviera Bank. “Both banks have strong brand loyalty within their client base and are attached to their existing names for good reasons. However, after reviewing the branding study it was concluded that the ‘new’ American Riviera Bank is a name that best embodies our culture and is a brand that can be further developed over time even with geographic expansion.” 

Next steps include submitting all necessary applications to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the California Department of Business Oversight (DBO) as well as drafting proxy materials for the shareholders of both banks.

On Oct. 27, 2015, American Riviera Bank and The Bank of Santa Barbara will hold separate shareholder meetings to vote on the merger. Once shareholder approvals are obtained, the FDIC and DBO will have final approval authority for the merger which is anticipated to close on Jan. 1, 2016.

“The selection of American Riviera Bank as the ‘new’ name was a uniting moment for the entire team, and we look forward to obtaining approvals and seamlessly integrating the two banks,” said Joanne Funari, interim CEO of The Bank of Santa Barbara and eventual chief operating officer of the proposed bank. “We all realize the name is secondary to delivering the service our clients are accustomed to and being the very best community bank that existing and prospective customers want to be a part of.” 

The merged American Riviera Bank will be the second largest community bank based in the City of Santa Barbara and will serve local businesses and consumers with branches in downtown Santa Barbara, Montecito and Goleta.  

The combined bank will offer full-service mortgage and small business lending departments and will have a legal lending limit of approximately $10 million, which is higher than either institution previously held. 

For now, it’s business as usual at American Riviera Bank and The Bank of Santa Barbara. 

Clients should continue to utilize their existing branches, ATMs, check supplies and deposit slips at the branch locations of their current bank. 

In early 2016, customers will have the ability to utilize any branch location and ATM of either bank. 

— Jennier Goddard is a publicist representing the new American Riviera Bank.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 