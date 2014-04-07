Meriann Plamondon Named Santa Barbara Hospice Foundation Trustee

Hospice of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce Meriann Plamondon as a new Santa Barbara Hospice Foundation trustee.

Plamondon has more than 28 years of experience in financial management, consulting and accounting.

Plamondon received an honors bachelor of commerce degree from Queen’s University at Kingston in Canada. She is a certified public accountant and a chartered accountant in Canada, and she holds a certificate in personal financial planning from UCLA.

In addition to serving as a Santa Barbara Hospice Foundation trustee, Plamondon is the owner and managing partner of Plamondon and Company, CPA. She has held senior management positions with Fortune 500 companies such as Nortel Networks, Sony Music and was a principal in the entertainment, media and communications group of PricewaterhouseCoopers Management Consulting Group.

She was also the chief financial officer of Partnervest Financial Group at its inception. She has had a great amount of teaching experience as an adjunct professor at UCSB, the Brooks Institute of Photography and SBCC in the fields of taxation, finance and accounting.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 700 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one.

For more information, call 805.563.8821 or click here. Find Hospice of Santa Barbara on Facebook and Twitter.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.