Meringue, Ale and Savory Bites to Add Tang to Lemon Festival

Food

For its 24th year, the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Lemon Festival will provide an abundance of delicious lemon foods from a variety of vendors.

Presented by MarBorg Industries, the festival takes place Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Girsh Park in Goleta.

{isnet}

It’s the only time of year that you can enjoy Anna’s Bakery’s hand-crafted, homemade lemon meringue pie and mouth-watering Goleta-famous lemon bars.

Quench your sun-drenched thirst with lemon ale, specially brewed across the street at the Hollister Brewing Company.

If that’s not enough you can satisfy your lemon craving with lemon shaved ice, lemon gelato and sugar spun clouds of lemon cotton candy; plus barrels of good old fashion lemonade — all in one place.

For those who have a taste bud for something savory, there will be Philly cheese steaks, tamales, tri-tip, pulled pork and more. Local favorite Georgia’s Smokehouse will have lunch and breakfast items available, including their famous ribs.

Mark your calendar for the Lemon Festival and don’t miss the exciting activities, live entertainment and mouthwatering food.

Join us with family and friends to celebrate the 24th year of the Goleta Lemon Festival at Girsh Park. For more information on the Lemon Festival, visit www.LemonFestival.com or call the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce at 805.967.2500.

MarBorg Industries is the presenting sponsor for the 24th Annual California Lemon Festival in Goleta. Co-Sponsors include Cox and Deckers Brands.

Sunshine Sponsors include BlueStar Parking, Classic Party Rentals, GoGoleta.com, Goleta West Sanitary District, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, ParentClick.com, Prestigious Auto Body & Paint, Rincon Broadcasting, Spherion and Venoco Inc.

For a full list of sponsors, click here.

— Kristen Miller is the president and CEO of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.