Merlyn I. Goldberg (Merl) of Santa Maria, 1933-2016

Posted on October 14, 2016 | 4:16 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Merlyn I. Goldberg (Merl), age 83, died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, at his home in Santa Maria, CA.

He was born Jan. 30, 1933, in Pasadena, CA. He was a resident of Santa Maria for over 50 years.

Over the years, Merl enjoyed square dancing, bowling, eating country-fried steak at Jacks and traveling with his wife. He was an avid race-car fan, Dodgers fan and he loved to laugh.

Merl served in the Air Force and after receiving an honorable discharge, he worked for Lockheed for many years at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Merl was preceded in death by his wife Lois Jewel Goldberg, to whom he was married for 40 years.

He is survived by his children, Jeffrey and wife Ann Goldberg of Simi Valley, CA, Tami and husband Bret Cupp of Santa Maria, Cheryl and husband Keith Boyce of Virginia Beach, VA; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren and his favorite lap dog Yoda.

In honor of his request, there will be no services. Cremation was requested with a private inurnment to be at a later date.

Friends, if they so desire, can make memorials, in Merl's name, to a charity of their choice.

