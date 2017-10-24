Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 1:47 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Merryl Snow Zegar Joins Santa Barbara Center for Performing Arts Board of Directors

By Jacqueline McGuan for the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts | October 24, 2017 | 3:25 p.m.
Merryl Snow Zegar Click to view larger
Merryl Snow Zegar

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts (SBCPA), which owns and operates the historic Granada Theatre, welcomes Merryl Snow Zegar to the board of directors.

Zegar boasts an expansive history in finance and fundraising, as well as extensive involvement in the arts communities of New York City and Santa Barbara, making her an important addition to the SBCPA’s Board of Directors.

Zegar, a graduate of Fordham Law School and the University of Connecticut, practiced law at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan in New York City before serving as deputy general counsel at Bank Leumi Trust Company of New York and then associate general counsel of the Dime Savings Bank of New York.

She was later an administrative law judge for the city of New York, and taught at New York University’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies in the area of banking law.

Zegar is currently the executive director and a trustee of the Zegar Family Foundation, co-chair of the board of trustees of the Lower East Side Tenement Museum in New York City, and a member of New York City’s City Center Board.

She and her husband, Charles Zegar, are bicoastal, residing in both Montecito and the Upper West Side of Manhattan, and have four sons and two young grandsons.

“We are very pleased to have Merryl join us,” shared Palmer Jackson, chairman of the SBCPA board of directors. “Her energy, insight and business acumen are all welcome additions to the already strong set of skills and talents represented on our board.”

The 2017-18 SBCPA board of directors includes: Palmer Jackson, chair; Timothy Fisher, vice-chair; Dan Burnham, immediate past chair, Roberta Griffin, treasurer; Mary Tonetti Dorra, secretary; Scott Brittingham; Richard T. Caleel; Sarah Schlinger Chrisman; Hal Conklin; Jon DuPrau; Brooks Firestone; Ralph T. Iannelli; Blake Jones; Patrick M. Nesbitt; Eric G. Phillips; Gerry Rubin; Leanne Schlinger; Carol Wilburn; and Merryl Snow Zegar.

The SBCPA’s mission is to promote the overall vitality and sustainability of the performing arts in Santa Barbara by providing a state of the art historic landmark to host the eight resident companies: CAMA, Music Academy of the West, Opera Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Choral Society, Santa Barbara Symphony, State Street Ballet, Theater League and UCSB Arts & Lectures.

To learn more about how to support The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts or the Granada Theatre, please contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for advancement, at 805.899.3000 or [email protected]  For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

About The Granada Theatre

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts (SBCPA), a privately-funded 501(c)(3) corporation established in 1983, is dedicated to providing best-in-class production, sales and administrative support to arts organizations from throughout the Santa Barbara region, including its Historic Theatre District partners (Lobero Theatre and the New Vic Theatre) as well as its eight resident companies (CAMA, Music Academy of the West, Opera Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Choral Society, Santa Barbara Symphony, State Street Ballet, Theater League and UCSB Arts & Lectures). 

The SBCPA’s most visible service is operation of The Granada Theatre.  Purchased by the SBCPA in 2003, restored and reopened in 2008, The Granada Theatre has state-of-the-art electrical, sound, lighting and fly systems, large and up-to-date dressing rooms, as well as contemporary audience amenities.

By providing a world-class venue with skilled house management staff, production staff, marketing and ticketing services staff, the SBCPA is making it possible for many of Santa Barbara’s finest performing arts organizations to present their programs with the highest level of contemporary production support and audience comfort. For more information please visit www.granadasb.org.

Jacqueline McGuan represents the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 