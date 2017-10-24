Merryl Snow Zegar Joins Santa Barbara Center for Performing Arts Board of Directors

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts (SBCPA), which owns and operates the historic Granada Theatre, welcomes Merryl Snow Zegar to the board of directors.

Zegar boasts an expansive history in finance and fundraising, as well as extensive involvement in the arts communities of New York City and Santa Barbara, making her an important addition to the SBCPA’s Board of Directors.

Zegar, a graduate of Fordham Law School and the University of Connecticut, practiced law at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan in New York City before serving as deputy general counsel at Bank Leumi Trust Company of New York and then associate general counsel of the Dime Savings Bank of New York.

She was later an administrative law judge for the city of New York, and taught at New York University’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies in the area of banking law.

Zegar is currently the executive director and a trustee of the Zegar Family Foundation, co-chair of the board of trustees of the Lower East Side Tenement Museum in New York City, and a member of New York City’s City Center Board.

She and her husband, Charles Zegar, are bicoastal, residing in both Montecito and the Upper West Side of Manhattan, and have four sons and two young grandsons.

“We are very pleased to have Merryl join us,” shared Palmer Jackson, chairman of the SBCPA board of directors. “Her energy, insight and business acumen are all welcome additions to the already strong set of skills and talents represented on our board.”

The 2017-18 SBCPA board of directors includes: Palmer Jackson, chair; Timothy Fisher, vice-chair; Dan Burnham, immediate past chair, Roberta Griffin, treasurer; Mary Tonetti Dorra, secretary; Scott Brittingham; Richard T. Caleel; Sarah Schlinger Chrisman; Hal Conklin; Jon DuPrau; Brooks Firestone; Ralph T. Iannelli; Blake Jones; Patrick M. Nesbitt; Eric G. Phillips; Gerry Rubin; Leanne Schlinger; Carol Wilburn; and Merryl Snow Zegar.

The SBCPA’s mission is to promote the overall vitality and sustainability of the performing arts in Santa Barbara by providing a state of the art historic landmark to host the eight resident companies: CAMA, Music Academy of the West, Opera Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Choral Society, Santa Barbara Symphony, State Street Ballet, Theater League and UCSB Arts & Lectures.

To learn more about how to support The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts or the Granada Theatre, please contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for advancement, at 805.899.3000 or [email protected] For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

About The Granada Theatre

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts (SBCPA), a privately-funded 501(c)(3) corporation established in 1983, is dedicated to providing best-in-class production, sales and administrative support to arts organizations from throughout the Santa Barbara region, including its Historic Theatre District partners (Lobero Theatre and the New Vic Theatre) as well as its eight resident companies (CAMA, Music Academy of the West, Opera Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Choral Society, Santa Barbara Symphony, State Street Ballet, Theater League and UCSB Arts & Lectures).

The SBCPA’s most visible service is operation of The Granada Theatre. Purchased by the SBCPA in 2003, restored and reopened in 2008, The Granada Theatre has state-of-the-art electrical, sound, lighting and fly systems, large and up-to-date dressing rooms, as well as contemporary audience amenities.

By providing a world-class venue with skilled house management staff, production staff, marketing and ticketing services staff, the SBCPA is making it possible for many of Santa Barbara’s finest performing arts organizations to present their programs with the highest level of contemporary production support and audience comfort. For more information please visit www.granadasb.org.

