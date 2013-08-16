Mesa Bazaar Setting Up Shop on Saturday

Itʼs the third year of our yearly coordinated yard sale on the Mesa — the Mesa Bazaar!

This year the Mesa Bazaar will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

More than 50 homes participate in this fun annual event — an opportunity to reduce, reuse and recycle; make some cash; and meet neighbors and visitors.

Being a college village, we hold it in August — for students who might be needing some chests of drawers or other bedroom and kitchen needs and assorted other stuff.

The final map, shown above, will also be available by Fuel Depot at the business center.

— Alice San Andres-Calleja represents the Mesa Bazaar.