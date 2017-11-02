Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 4:37 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

See Where the Creativity Happens on Mesa Artists Studio Tour

Follow map and red balloons to artists' homes

Artist Niki Lunn painted Game of Thrones.
By Nicola Lunn for Mesa Artists Studio Tour | November 2, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The 14th Annual Santa Barbara Mesa Artists Studio Tour is coming up Nov. 4-5, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. Maps and directors are available at www.SantaBarbaraMesaArtists.com.

Boasting an array of award-winning artists with a broad variety of visual talents, the tour provides a welcoming opportunity to visit the working studios of the talented artists who live and work on the Mesa.

The event is designed so the artists can personally invite the public into each of their homes with the purpose of allowing that unique connection between artist, painting and the viewer to occur at the artist's work site.

Visitors are encouraged to bring family and friends along to the weekend of art on the Mesa and follow the easy-to-spot red balloons and directional signs to find each artist’s home.

— Nicola Lunn for Mesa Artists Studio Tour.

