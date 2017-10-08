Zubin Mehta to Direct Israel Philharmonic at Arlington

Arturo Toscanini conducted the orchestra's inaugural concert as a way to show his opposition to fascism

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents the Santa Barbara debut of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra with conductor Zubin Mehta, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St.

One of Israel’s oldest and most influential cultural institutions, the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra was founded in 1936 as an “orchestra of soloists,” made up of first-chair Jewish European musicians who had lost their positions.

Since 1977, it has been under the direction of Zubin Mehta, “at the top of the conducting profession for nearly half a century” (Opera magazine). Throughout their nearly-unprecedented relationship, the Israel Philharmonc has performed thousands of concerts across five continents.

Dubbed the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra’s music director for life, the “lightning conductor” (The Independent, U.K.), Mehta will retire from his role with the orchestra in 2019, 50 years after his debut.

The IPO will perform in Santa Barbara for the first time, offering a program that features masterpieces by Mozart and Schubert. This performance honors the life and legacy of prominent philanthropist Michael Towbes.

Program: Amit Poznansky: “Footnote” Suite (from the music for the motion picture); Mozart: Symphony No. 36 in C Major, K. 425 (“Linz”); Schubert: Symphony No. 9 in C Major, D. 944 (“The Great”).

Since its founding, the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra has dedicated itself to presenting the world’s greatest music to audiences in Israel and worldwide.

Founded by Polish violinist Bronislaw Huberman, the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra represents the fulfillment of his dream “to unite the desire of the country for an orchestra with the desire of the Jewish musicians for a country.”

Huberman spent countless hours persuading first-chair musicians of Eastern European and German orchestras, who had lost their jobs as a result of Nazism, to immigrate to Palestine.

Under Mehta's leadership, the Israel Philharmonic continues to absorb new immigrants and act as a dynamic, global community for musicians from around the world.

Major soloists and conductors have always performed with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra. Its inaugural concert was conducted by Arturo Toscanini, who felt his participation was a means to demonstrate his opposition to fascism.

Its members traveled in armored cars to play in a besieged Jerusalem during the War of Independence, and, among Israelis, the memory of IPO Laureate Conductor Leonard Bernstein leading the orchestra in front of 5,000 soldiers on the Negev dunes after the battle for Beersheba, is an historic moment.

Through it all, the orchestra has enjoyed associations with such artists as Emanuel Ax, Daniel Barenboim, Yefim Bronfman, Yoel Levi, Yo-Yo Ma, Lorin Maazel, Honorary Guest Conductor Kurt Masur, Itzhak Perlman, Jean-Pierre Rampal, Arthur Rubinstein,Gil Shaham, Isaac Stern and Pinchas Zukerman.

As Israel’s premier cultural ambassador, the Israel Philharmonic travels extensively, particularly to countries where there is little or no Israeli representation.

The goodwill created by these tours, which have included historic visits to Japan, Argentina, Poland, Hungary, Russia, China and India, is of great value to the State of Israel.



Currently, the orchestra gives more than 100 performances annually in Israel to its 26,000 subscribers, where 14 different concert series are presented in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa. The IPO KeyNote Education and Outreach Program brings classical music to the audience of the future through music.

Related events:

» Orchestra of Exiles: Thursday, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. at UCSB Campbell Hall:

Free community screening of documentary that tells story of how celebrated violinist Bronislaw Huberman rescued many of Europe’s premier Jewish musicians from Nazi Germany and created one of the world’s greatest orchestras, which would become the Israel Philharmonic.

Presented in association with Santa Barbara Symphony



» Flute Master Class with IPO Principal Flute Guy Eshed and UCSB students: Thursday, Nov. 2, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Congregation B’nai B’rith, 1000 San Antonio Creek Road, Santa Barbara. Observers welcome. Co-presented with Congregation B’nai B’rith.

» Horn Master Class with IPO Hornist Michael Slatkin and UCSB students, Thursday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m.-noon in Geiringer Hall, UCSB Department of Music. Observers welcome. Co-presented with UCSB Department of Music.

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures in association with CAMA, Congregation B’nai B’rith and the Taubman Foundation Symposia in Jewish Studies at UCSB.

Event sponsors: Sara Miller McCune, Shanbrom Family Foundation, Merryl Snow Zegar & Charles Zegar and Anne Towbes, in honor of Michael Towbes. Media sponsors: KCBX 89.5 FM Santa Barbara, VOICE Magazine.

Tickets are $35-$150 for the general public, $25 for UCSB students with valid student ID. Arlington facility fee will be added to each ticket price.

For tickets and more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures, 893-3535, visit www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu, or contact the Arlington Theatre, 963-4408 or thearlingtontheatre.com.

— Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures.