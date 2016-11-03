Metal Pins Found by 2 Lompoc Families In Halloween Kit Kat Candy

The Lompoc Police Department received two complaints from citizens who found metal pins inside of their children’s Kit-Kat candy bars collected while trick-or-treating.

Neither child was hurt because of the pins, police said Thursday.

“The Lompoc Police Department is conducting an investigation into the matter,” Sgt. Kevin Martin said. “The Police Department takes the safety of our children very seriously."

He added the Lompoc Valley Medical Center agreed to X-ray any candy families still have, as a precaution.

Families concerned about candy they have collected while trick-or-treating this year are invited to call the Lompoc Valley Medical Center at 805.737.3375 during normal business hours.

The hospital’s equipment will show metal objects like the pins found this week, police added.

“The Police Department would like to thank the Lompoc Valley Medical Center for its support in this matter," Martin added.

