Meteorologist Garofalo Earns Certified Broadcast Designation

Meredith Garofalo of KEYT/KKFX has earned the American Meteorological Society’s Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) designation, a professional recognition of the quality of her weather broadcasts. Among radio and TV meteorologists, the CBM designation is sought as a mark of distinction.

The AMS grants the CBM designation to broadcast meteorologists who meet established criteria for scientific competence and effective communication skills in their weather presentations.

“The society’s Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation clearly recognizes that the holders have the educational background and have been tested in their knowledge and communication of the sciences needed to be an effective broadcast meteorologist,” said Keith Seitter, AMS executive director.

“The general public can have added confidence in the quality and reliability of weather presentations made by broadcast meteorologists approved by the society,” Seitter said.

Garofalo holds Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology from Valparaiso University. She has been working at KEYT/KKFX for some three years as morning meteorologist, traffic anchor and host.

As a member of the local community, Garofalo is involved in numerous charitable events. Organizations she has worked with include Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys and Girls Club, and Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties.

— Kelly Savoie for KEYT/KKFX.