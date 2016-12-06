Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 7:04 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Business

Meteorologist Garofalo Earns Certified Broadcast Designation

By Kelly Savoie for KEYT/KKFX | December 6, 2016 | 2:05 p.m.

Meredith Garofalo of KEYT/KKFX has earned the American Meteorological Society’s Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) designation, a professional recognition of the quality of her weather broadcasts. Among radio and TV meteorologists, the CBM designation is sought as a mark of distinction.

The AMS grants the CBM designation to broadcast meteorologists who meet established criteria for scientific competence and effective communication skills in their weather presentations.

Meredith Garofalo Click to view larger
Meredith Garofalo (KEYT/KKFX)

“The society’s Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation clearly recognizes that the holders have the educational background and have been tested in their knowledge and communication of the sciences needed to be an effective broadcast meteorologist,” said Keith Seitter, AMS executive director.

“The general public can have added confidence in the quality and reliability of weather presentations made by broadcast meteorologists approved by the society,” Seitter said.

Garofalo holds Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology from Valparaiso University. She has been working at KEYT/KKFX for some three years as morning meteorologist, traffic anchor and host.

As a member of the local community, Garofalo is involved in numerous charitable events. Organizations she has worked with include Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys and Girls Club, and Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties.

— Kelly Savoie for KEYT/KKFX.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 