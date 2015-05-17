Methamphetamine, Heroin Seized Following Traffic Stop in Carpinteria

At approximately 3 a.m. Sunday, a Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy on patrol in the City of Carpinteria observed a subject parked in the red zone near the intersection of Bailard Avenue and Carpinteria Avenue.

The deputy contacted the subject for the violation, who was later identified as 25-year-old Johnny Salamanca-Rodriguez of Santa Clara.

Salamanca-Rodriguez had multiple aliases and the deputy requested additional assistance.

An investigation into Salamanca-Rodriguez’s true identity was conducted and a theft warrant out of Sunnyvale, Calif. was located under one of the aliases.

Salamanca-Rodriguez was arrested for the warrant and he was found to be in possession of over 5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and ¼ pound of brown powder heroin with a street value of over $65,000.

Salamanca-Rodriguez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for violations of 11351/11352 H&S, possession and transportation of heroin for sale, and 11378/11379, possession and transportation of methamphetamine for sale with bail set at $100,000.

The City of Carpinteria contracts with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.