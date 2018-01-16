Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 3:44 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Business

Antioch Panel Considers Sexual Harassment at Work And Elsewhere

By Norbert Tan for Antioch University Santa Barbara | January 16, 2018 | 12:45 p.m.

Antioch University Santa Barbara and the Women & Leadership Certificate program will host a panel discussion — #MeToo, Now What? — on sexual harassment from social, cultural, media, legal, political and business perspectives.

The free event will be held 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, in the community hall at Antioch, 602 Anacapa St. Seating is limited. RSVP to Hattie Husbands, [email protected]

The #METOO phenomenon, which began with a news story, and then a tweet, has engaged millions of people worldwide, provoking confusion, workplace tensions, and debates about why sexual harassment is so widespread.

Antioch said it believes everyone can benefit from learning more about how to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace, as well as in all types of institutions. The panel will address issues such as:

Why HR policies and training programs aren’t the answer; procedures for filing complaints; impact of harassment on the victim and the person accused of harassment; and the impact of social media in conveying the scale and scope of sexual harassment as a systemic and pervasive problem for women of all ages.

Topics will include but not be limited to:
Defining sexual harassment — what it is and what it isn’t, and paths to recourse and remediation.
Exploring the impact of sexual harassment on diverse victims and consequences for the accused.
Helping those who are being or have been sexually harassed.
Parsing the current media environment surrounding the issue and #METOO phenomenon.
The key role of women in leadership roles fostering a positive, inclusive workplace culture.

Panelists are:

Janean Acevedo Daniels, attorney specializing in employment law, employee rights, employer compliance
State Sen. Hannah Beth Jackson
Kate McGuinness of Empowered Women Coaching
Judy Guillermo-Newton, marriage/family therapist, past vice president/organizational development at Montecito Bank & Trust
Starshine Roshell, journalist, author, associate director of media and communications at Fielding Graduate University
Helene Schneider, former mayor of Santa Barbara
Lois Phillips, moderator of discussion and Q&A

Antioch believes attendees will gain an understanding of the definition of sexual harassment, and how to prevent it; what to do if you are the victim or person accused; and how to ensure an organization is creating a harassment-free workplace environment.

Questions from the audience will be solicited and informational materials distributed. The panel will conclude with a list of strategies for creating create more positive, productive organizations.

The event is sponsored by Antioch University’s Women & Leadership Certificate Program and Antioch University’s Office of Institutional Advancement.

Co-sponsors: Santa Barbara Women Lawyers, Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee, Association for Women in Communications Santa Barbara Chapter, WCSB, National Association of Women Business Owners, WEV.

Also, Antioch Alumni Association, and Women in Science & Engineering at UCSB.

— Norbert Tan for Antioch University Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 