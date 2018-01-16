Antioch Panel Considers Sexual Harassment at Work And Elsewhere

Antioch University Santa Barbara and the Women & Leadership Certificate program will host a panel discussion — #MeToo, Now What? — on sexual harassment from social, cultural, media, legal, political and business perspectives.

The free event will be held 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, in the community hall at Antioch, 602 Anacapa St. Seating is limited. RSVP to Hattie Husbands, [email protected]

The #METOO phenomenon, which began with a news story, and then a tweet, has engaged millions of people worldwide, provoking confusion, workplace tensions, and debates about why sexual harassment is so widespread.

Antioch said it believes everyone can benefit from learning more about how to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace, as well as in all types of institutions. The panel will address issues such as:

Why HR policies and training programs aren’t the answer; procedures for filing complaints; impact of harassment on the victim and the person accused of harassment; and the impact of social media in conveying the scale and scope of sexual harassment as a systemic and pervasive problem for women of all ages.

Topics will include but not be limited to:

Defining sexual harassment — what it is and what it isn’t, and paths to recourse and remediation.

Exploring the impact of sexual harassment on diverse victims and consequences for the accused.

Helping those who are being or have been sexually harassed.

Parsing the current media environment surrounding the issue and #METOO phenomenon.

The key role of women in leadership roles fostering a positive, inclusive workplace culture.

Panelists are:

Janean Acevedo Daniels, attorney specializing in employment law, employee rights, employer compliance

State Sen. Hannah Beth Jackson

Kate McGuinness of Empowered Women Coaching

Judy Guillermo-Newton, marriage/family therapist, past vice president/organizational development at Montecito Bank & Trust

Starshine Roshell, journalist, author, associate director of media and communications at Fielding Graduate University

Helene Schneider, former mayor of Santa Barbara

Lois Phillips, moderator of discussion and Q&A

Antioch believes attendees will gain an understanding of the definition of sexual harassment, and how to prevent it; what to do if you are the victim or person accused; and how to ensure an organization is creating a harassment-free workplace environment.

Questions from the audience will be solicited and informational materials distributed. The panel will conclude with a list of strategies for creating create more positive, productive organizations.

The event is sponsored by Antioch University’s Women & Leadership Certificate Program and Antioch University’s Office of Institutional Advancement.

Co-sponsors: Santa Barbara Women Lawyers, Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee, Association for Women in Communications Santa Barbara Chapter, WCSB, National Association of Women Business Owners, WEV.

Also, Antioch Alumni Association, and Women in Science & Engineering at UCSB.

— Norbert Tan for Antioch University Santa Barbara.