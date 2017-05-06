Metro Entertainment Hosts Free Comic Book Day in Santa Barbara

The downtown comic and game shop hosted hundreds of fans during its giveaway and storewide sale Saturday

Saturday was an exciting day for comic book fans of all ages as Santa Barbara shop Metro Entertainment hosted a community event with a storewide sale and photos with Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen.

For this year's event, comics from a handful of publishers, including Marvel Comics, Archie Comics, Dark Horse Comics and DC Comics were offered for free.

Every year, thousands of comic and game stores across the world offer complementary comics to fans on May 6, and Metro Entertainment at 6 W. Anapamu St. has been participating since 2002.

“These type of days are our most enjoyable, full of fun and energy and excitement,” Metro Entertainment owner Bob Ficarra said.

“It is great to see so many smiles, especially seeing kids picking up a comic for the first time. Our goal for the event is to have an exciting, fun day full of free comics for fans young and old, something to introduce new readers to comics, and something for long-time readers to enjoy. Metro is proud to be serving the community for 28 years.”

Metro Entertainment expected more than 1,000 fans to attend Saturday and had 5,000 comics up for grabs.

Santa Barbara resident Angela Wong and her children Emmett, 6, and Nolan, 4, were among the attendees at the busy shop.

“We read about this event online and decided to stop by,” Angela Wong said. “The kids like it.”

The Wong family snagged free Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and SpongeBob SquarePants comics.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.