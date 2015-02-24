Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 6:04 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Truck Driver Arrested in Oxnard Metrolink Crash That Injured 28

Jose Alejandro Sanchez Ramirez is facing felony hit-and-run charges after allegedly leaving collision scene

Emergency personnel at the scene of a collision Tuesday between a Metrolink commuter train and a truck in Oxnard. Authorities say at least 28 people were injured, some critically.
Emergency personnel at the scene of a collision Tuesday between a Metrolink commuter train and a truck in Oxnard. Authorities say at least 28 people were injured, some critically. (Juan Carlo / Ventura County Star photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 6:23 p.m. | February 24, 2015 | 8:35 a.m.

A 54-year-old truck driver is facing felony charges stemming from a collision involving his vehicle and a Metrolink commuter train in Oxnard early Tuesday that sent 28 people to the hospital.

The crash occurred at about 5:40 a.m. at East Fifth Street and South Rice Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver, Jose Alejandro Sanchez Ramirez of Yuma, Arizona, was arrested by Oxnard police on suspicion of felony hit and run with injury, said Assistant Police Chief Jason Benites.

"Given the circumstances, it's unusual that a person would go 1.6 miles away from an accident," Benites told reporters at an early evening press conference.

Responding to a question, Benites said, "I believe it is safe to say it was not a deliberate act."

Ramirez remained in custody Tuesday night.

The Ford F-450 truck and trailer that Ramirez was driving were abandoned on the railroad tracks prior to being struck by the train, which was heading south with 51 people on board, including crew, Benites said.

The train had left the Oxnard Transit Center a few minutes earlier. Officials said they did not know how fast the train was traveling, but the speed limit in that area is 79 mph.

Ramirez was found about 45 minutes later, walking along a road more than a mile and a half from the crash scene, Benites said.

He would not discuss statements Ramirez made to police, or whether investigators believe alcohol was involved.

Aftermath photos showed four train cars derailed, with some lying on their sides, as well as the charred wreckage of the F-450, which burst into flames after impact with the train.

Passengers, many wrapped in blankets, milled around while emergency personnel tended to the injured.

Battalion Chief Sergio Martinez of the Oxnard Fire Department said 28 people from the train were transported to local hospitals.

As of Tuesday evening, all but eight had been released, although four of them remained in intensive care, Martinez said.

Among the most seriously hurt was the train's engineer, whose name was not released.

The remaining 23 people on the train either were uninjured or were treated at the scene and released, Martinez said, adding that two of them subsequently sought treatment at local hospitals.

Thirteen ambulances were used to transport the victims to five Ventura County hospitals.

Crews examine the wreckage of a truck and trailer that were struck Tuesday by a Metrorail commuter train in Oxnard. (Kelsey Gerckens / KEYT News photo)

Ramirez was not injured, Benites said.

Ramirez was driving a work vehicle at the time of the crash, but Benites said he did not know whether he was working at the time. He also would not name the company that owned the truck, which was mostly empty at the time of the collision.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board were on scene Tuesday afternoon, Martinez said.

Clean-up crews were standing by to deal with the wreckage once investigators finished their work, he added.

Several road closure were reported in the area, and train traffic was shut down.

A spokesman said railroad officials were hoping to move the damaged rail cars and repair the tracks Tuesday night so that train service could be restored by Wednesday.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Passengers stand outside a Metrorail car Tuesday after the commuter train collided with a truck and trailer. At least 28 people were reported injured. (Juan Carlo / Ventura County Star photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 