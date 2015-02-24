Truck Driver Arrested in Oxnard Metrolink Crash That Injured 28

A 54-year-old truck driver is facing felony charges stemming from a collision involving his vehicle and a Metrolink commuter train in Oxnard early Tuesday that sent 28 people to the hospital.

The crash occurred at about 5:40 a.m. at East Fifth Street and South Rice Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver, Jose Alejandro Sanchez Ramirez of Yuma, Arizona, was arrested by Oxnard police on suspicion of felony hit and run with injury, said Assistant Police Chief Jason Benites.

"Given the circumstances, it's unusual that a person would go 1.6 miles away from an accident," Benites told reporters at an early evening press conference.

Responding to a question, Benites said, "I believe it is safe to say it was not a deliberate act."

Ramirez remained in custody Tuesday night.

The Ford F-450 truck and trailer that Ramirez was driving were abandoned on the railroad tracks prior to being struck by the train, which was heading south with 51 people on board, including crew, Benites said.

The train had left the Oxnard Transit Center a few minutes earlier. Officials said they did not know how fast the train was traveling, but the speed limit in that area is 79 mph.

Ramirez was found about 45 minutes later, walking along a road more than a mile and a half from the crash scene, Benites said.

He would not discuss statements Ramirez made to police, or whether investigators believe alcohol was involved.

Aftermath photos showed four train cars derailed, with some lying on their sides, as well as the charred wreckage of the F-450, which burst into flames after impact with the train.

Passengers, many wrapped in blankets, milled around while emergency personnel tended to the injured.

Battalion Chief Sergio Martinez of the Oxnard Fire Department said 28 people from the train were transported to local hospitals.

As of Tuesday evening, all but eight had been released, although four of them remained in intensive care, Martinez said.

Among the most seriously hurt was the train's engineer, whose name was not released.

The remaining 23 people on the train either were uninjured or were treated at the scene and released, Martinez said, adding that two of them subsequently sought treatment at local hospitals.

Thirteen ambulances were used to transport the victims to five Ventura County hospitals.

Ramirez was not injured, Benites said.

Ramirez was driving a work vehicle at the time of the crash, but Benites said he did not know whether he was working at the time. He also would not name the company that owned the truck, which was mostly empty at the time of the collision.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board were on scene Tuesday afternoon, Martinez said.

Clean-up crews were standing by to deal with the wreckage once investigators finished their work, he added.

Several road closure were reported in the area, and train traffic was shut down.

A spokesman said railroad officials were hoping to move the damaged rail cars and repair the tracks Tuesday night so that train service could be restored by Wednesday.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.