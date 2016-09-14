Metropolitan Transit District Awarded $5.68 Million Federal Grant to Replace 14 Buses

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a Federal Transit Administration grant for $5.68 million to purchase buses to replace 14 of MTD’s 1998 40-foot buses.

MTD will contribute $1 million, for a total of nearly $6.7 million.

The grant will enable MTD to order clean-diesel or battery-electric vehicles, which are expected to be received in 2018.

The grant is from FTA’s Section 5339(b) “Buses and Bus Facilities” nationwide competitive grant program.

Nationwide, FTA awarded $211 million through this program.

MTD thanks Rep. Lois Capps for her support.

“We’re very excited we were awarded this grant, which will help us get our oldest buses off the road,” said Jerry Estrada, the MTD general manager.

MTD Board Chair Dave Davis commented “MTD is pleased at this opportunity to modernize our fleet, and possibly to increase the integration of advanced technologies into our operations.”

MTD provided nearly 7 million trips in the most recent fiscal year.

This grant will help to ensure that MTD’s public transit service continues to meet the growing needs of Santa Barbara South Coast residents and visitors.

– Steve Maas is manager of government relations and compliance for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.