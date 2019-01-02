Pixel Tracker

Thursday, January 3 , 2019, 2:52 am | Fair 38º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Mets’ Jeff McNeil Going Into Santa Barbara Foresters’ Hall of Fame

Induction class includes long-time family members Pat Burns, Aaron Gordinier

By Jim Buckley, Santa Barbara Foresters | January 2, 2019 | 3:02 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Foresters are proud to welcome three new members to the seven-time national-championship team’s Hall of Fame. Pat Burns, Jeff McNeil, and Aaron Gordinier all have made big marks on the Foresters family and will join other players, volunteers, and contributors at the induction ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 26.

Jeff McNeil Click to view larger
Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets played on the Santa Barbara Foresters team that won the2011 NBC World Series championship. (MLB.com photo)

The public is invited to the 5 p.m. event at the Carriage Musuem. Tickets will be available at the door or after Jan. 3 at www.sbforesters.org.

“We’re very excited about this year’s Hall of Fame class,” said Foresters manager Bill Pintard. “All of these people have been a part of our success over the years and we want to thank them and honor their many contributions.”

Pat Burns joined the Foresters as a coach in 1993 and remained on the field (with a short break) until 2010. As a coach, he worked with the team’s hitters and helped them win key games, leading to the team’s first national championship in 2006.

As the team’s general manager and all-around organizer, he set up many front-office systems, helped develop the intern program, organized the team’s finances, among many other jobs. Since 2010, Pat has been the commissioner of the Central Coast League, which he has guided to the top ranks of America’s summer baseball programs. 

Infielder Jeff McNeil was part of the Foresters’ 2011 National Championship team. In 2018, he thrilled his many fans in his native Santa Barbara and in Nipomo, where he was raised and played Little League, by earning a starting spot in the New York Mets’ infield. He hit .329 for the season and looks forward to cementing his everyday role in 2019.

Jeff’s speed and hustle were a big part of the Foresters’ 2011 title, and he helped the Long Beach State Dirtbags until he was drafted by the Mets in 2013.

Aaron Gordinier is a longtime member of the Foresters’ family. He played for the team in 1996 and 1997 before beginning a career in business. Aaron has continued his association with the Foresters as a longtime donor and participant in Foresters events. His enthusiasm for the team and the Hugs for Cubs is infectious and he has brought many new fans and supporters into the fold. 

The Hall of Fame event is open to the public. 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 