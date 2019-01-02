Mets’ Jeff McNeil Going Into Santa Barbara Foresters’ Hall of Fame

Baseball

The Santa Barbara Foresters are proud to welcome three new members to the seven-time national-championship team’s Hall of Fame. Pat Burns, Jeff McNeil, and Aaron Gordinier all have made big marks on the Foresters family and will join other players, volunteers, and contributors at the induction ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 26.

The public is invited to the 5 p.m. event at the Carriage Musuem. Tickets will be available at the door or after Jan. 3 at www.sbforesters.org.

“We’re very excited about this year’s Hall of Fame class,” said Foresters manager Bill Pintard. “All of these people have been a part of our success over the years and we want to thank them and honor their many contributions.”

Pat Burns joined the Foresters as a coach in 1993 and remained on the field (with a short break) until 2010. As a coach, he worked with the team’s hitters and helped them win key games, leading to the team’s first national championship in 2006.

As the team’s general manager and all-around organizer, he set up many front-office systems, helped develop the intern program, organized the team’s finances, among many other jobs. Since 2010, Pat has been the commissioner of the Central Coast League, which he has guided to the top ranks of America’s summer baseball programs.

Infielder Jeff McNeil was part of the Foresters’ 2011 National Championship team. In 2018, he thrilled his many fans in his native Santa Barbara and in Nipomo, where he was raised and played Little League, by earning a starting spot in the New York Mets’ infield. He hit .329 for the season and looks forward to cementing his everyday role in 2019.

Jeff’s speed and hustle were a big part of the Foresters’ 2011 title, and he helped the Long Beach State Dirtbags until he was drafted by the Mets in 2013.

Aaron Gordinier is a longtime member of the Foresters’ family. He played for the team in 1996 and 1997 before beginning a career in business. Aaron has continued his association with the Foresters as a longtime donor and participant in Foresters events. His enthusiasm for the team and the Hugs for Cubs is infectious and he has brought many new fans and supporters into the fold.

The Hall of Fame event is open to the public.