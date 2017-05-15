Mexican Comedian Franco Escamilla Coming to Arlington Theatre

Popular Mexican comedian Franco Escamilla will perform for one night only at 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara.

Escamilla is a comic entertainer born on April 29, 1981, in Cuautla Morelos, Mexico. He is a musician, comedian and standup performer.

He is well known as “El Diablo (the Devil)” or “El Amo del Sarcasmo (The Master of Sarcasm)” for his YouTube videos of sarcastic jokes for adults. He brings a style of standup comedy with a sarcastic, rough, sour touch and with a black humor that has characterized him in his artistic career.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Tickets are available online by clicking here or here, or at the Arlington Theatre ticket office. To charge by phone, call 800.745.3000 or 805.963.4408. All dates, acts and ticket prices are subject to change without notice. Convenience charges apply to all phone and Internet outlet ticket orders.

— Vanessa Kromer is the vice president of communications for Nederlander Concerts.