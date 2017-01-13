Mexican Ladies Social Club Gives $10,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley

Members of the Mexican Ladies Social Club (MLSC) have presented a $10,000 donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley (BGCSMV). The Mexican Ladies Social Club raised the funds at its annual Black & White Ball.

Presenting the check were Queen Brigitte Lopez, Josie Baldieveiz, Barbara Fleming, Katie Lopez and Alicia Ashbrook. Accepting the check were Jeremy Deming BGCSMV executive director and Anna Libbon, area director.

The Boys & Girls Clubs is grateful for the continued support of the Mexican Ladies Social Club. Contributions from groups like MLSC allow BGCSMV to provide after-school and summer programs to local children and teens.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley currently provides programs for more than 1,400 registered children ages 6-18 in Santa Maria and Guadalupe. Another 6,900 children benefit from club-sponsored sports programming.

For more information on BGCSMV, call 354-7421 or visit bgcsmv.org.

— K. Scott for Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley.