Monday, April 23 , 2018, 12:41 pm | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Mexican Ladies Social Club Gives $10,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley

By K. Scott for Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley | January 13, 2017 | 2:18 p.m.

Members of the Mexican Ladies Social Club (MLSC) have presented a $10,000 donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley (BGCSMV). The Mexican Ladies Social Club raised the funds at its annual Black & White Ball.

Presenting the check were Queen Brigitte Lopez, Josie Baldieveiz, Barbara Fleming, Katie Lopez and Alicia Ashbrook. Accepting the check were Jeremy Deming BGCSMV executive director  and Anna Libbon, area director.

The Boys & Girls Clubs is grateful for the continued support of the Mexican Ladies Social Club. Contributions from groups like MLSC allow BGCSMV to provide after-school and summer programs to local children and teens.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley currently provides programs for more than 1,400 registered children ages 6-18 in Santa Maria and Guadalupe. Another 6,900 children benefit from club-sponsored sports programming.

For more information on BGCSMV, call 354-7421 or visit bgcsmv.org.

— K. Scott for Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 