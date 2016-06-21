Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 6:29 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Mexican National Arrested in 2010 Homicide in Santa Barbara

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 21, 2016 | 1:02 p.m.
Eutimio Osvaldo Aispuro Click to view larger
A 24-year-old Mexican national suspected in a 2010 homicide in Santa Barbara has been arrested and extradited to Santa Barbara County to face charges.

Eutimio Osvaldo Aispuro is accused of fatally stabbing Samuel Bautista Justo, 36, at his apartment in the 700 block of Castillo Street on Sept. 25, 2010, according to Santa Barbara police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

“Neighbors had not seen Justo for several days and had become concerned, prompting them to call their landlord, who subsequently called 9-1-1,” Harwood said. “Officers entered Justo’s apartment using the landlord’s key and found him inside, deceased, the result of being stabbed multiple times.”

Aispuro, then 18 years old, quickly became the focus of homicide investigators, who learned that he had fled to his native Mexico.

Detectives obtained a no-bail arrest warrant for murder for Aispuro.

Due to Aispuro’s Mexican citizenship, investigators spent the years since the crime working with federal law enforcement and the Mexican government to arrange for Aispuro’s arrest and extradition to the United States or prosecution in Mexico for Justo’s murder.

But on June 4, Aispuro was picked up by U.S. Border Patrol agents in the desert near Tucson, and he was charged with illegal entry into the United States.

Samuel Bautista Justo Click to view larger
“Aispuro provided a false name to the Border Patrol, however, his true identity and wanted status were revealed upon fingerprinting,” Harwood said.

He was booked on Monday into the Pima County Jail, where he was contacted by Santa Barbara detectives and interviewed.

They transported him to the Santa Barbara County Jail, where he was booked on the no-bail warrant.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

