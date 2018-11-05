Mexican National Draws Lengthy Prison Term in 2010 Slaying in Santa Barbara

A 26-year-old Mexican national was given a term of 16 years to life in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to a brutal knife slaying that occurred in Santa Barbara eight years ago, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Eutimio Osvaldo Aispuro was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Michael Carrozzo.

Aispuro pleaded guilty Oct. 4 to fatally stabbing Samuel Bautista Justo, 36, at his apartment on the 700 block of Castillo Street on Sept. 25, 2010, the District Attorney's Office said in a press release.

Investigators found Justo's body on the floor of his apartment, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. He had suffered more than 50 stab wounds, with two to his neck being fatal.

Aispuro, then 18 years old, quickly became the focus of homicide investigators, who learned that he had fled to his native Mexico.

Detectives obtained a no-bail arrest warrant for murder for Aispuro.

Then, on June 4, 2016, Aispuro was picked up by U.S. Border Patrol agents in the desert near Tucson, and he was charged with illegal entry into the United States.

Aispuro provided a false name to the Border Patrol, but his true identity and wanted status were revealed upon fingerprinting, police said.

He was interviewed by Santa Barbara police investigators in Arizona and confessed to killing Justo after a sexual encounter between the two.

"The defendant admitted he destroyed evidence and stole items from the victim’s apartment after the murder, and fled to Mexico because of the stabbing," the District Attorney's Office said.

Aispuro subsequently was brought to Santa Barbara to face charges in the killing, and eventually pled guilty to second-degree murder and admitted the special allegation of personal use of a deadly weapon in the case.

"“This murderer was eventually apprehended due to the relentless investigation conducted by the Santa Barbara Police Department, specifically Detective Mike Claytor and Sergeant David Henderson," said District Attorney Joyce Dudley. "This defendant was successfully prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Kim Siegel, who described this murder as cold, calculated and particularly brutal.”

