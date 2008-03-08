Monday, June 25 , 2018, 12:51 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Mexican State Symphony Celebrates Its (Spanish) Roots

CAMA performance to alternate between Mexican and Spanish influences.

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | March 8, 2008 | 4:41 p.m.

{mosimage}

The first of two March concerts presented by the Community Arts Music Association will bring the State Symphony of Mexico (Orquesta Sinfónica del Estado de México), conducted by Enrique Bátiz, to the Arlington Theatre stage at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The program alternates mainly between Mexican and Spanish works (although heavily weighted, it must be said, toward the latter), beginning with Carlos Chávez’s dazzling orchestration of an organ work, the Chaconne in e minor by the baroque composer, Dietrich Buxtehude (1637-1707). This will be followed by the most popular guitar concerto ever written, the Concierto de Aranjuez by the blind Spanish composer, Joaquín Rodrigo (1901-1999). Alfonso Moreno will be soloist.

{mosimage}

After intermission, the orchestra will offer a brief work by the brilliant Mexican musician, Silvestre Revueltas (1899-1940), who was championed so effectively by Gisèle Ben Dor: "Sensemayá," The Snake Killing Ritual. Then, it is all Spanish to the end, unless a Mexican encore is tossed in. Following the Revueltas, there will be three Danzas Fantásticas ("Exaltación," "Ensueño," "Orgía") by the Madrid-born Joaquín Turina (1882-1949), followed by the Intermezzo from the opera version of Goyescas, which began as a suite of seven piano pieces, by the great Enrique Granados (1867-1916). The concert will conclude with the Suite No. 2 from Manuel de Falla’s ballet The Three Cornered Hat Suite No. 2.

Born in the same year, 1899, Carlos Chávez and Silvestre Revueltas, rivals and/or partners in life, are now widely regarded by those who have taken the time to listen to their music as the two outstanding Mexican composers of the 20th century. They were very different men in their background and temperament. Chavez was born into the ruling class, and attracted to native cultures. Revueltas was born into impoverished bohemia, had a brief spurt of success and prosperity, then lapsed into alcoholism and poverty. He wrote in many forms, but excelled in ballet and film scores. "Sensemayá," The Snake Killing Ritual was inspired by the poem of the same name by a well-known Cuban poet, Nicolás Guillén.

{mosimage}

Granados’ Goyescas, written as a suite of piano pieces in 1911, was inspired by the paintings and sketches of the towering Spanish artist, Francisco Goya. The opera made of them had its premiere in New York on Jan. 28, 1916 — because of World War I, it couldn’t be opened in Europe. Granados was there — a famous piano virtuoso, he was just winding up a concert tour of the Western Hemisphere. The opera was a hit. Granados had intended to return directly to Spain, but he was invited to perform a piano recital for President Woodrow Wilson. He missed the boat for Spain, and took a later one, bound for England. The ferry he and his wife took from England to France was torpedoed by a German U-boat. In Granados’ attempt to save his wife, both were drowned.

Click here to order CAMA tickets online or call the Arlington box office at 805.963.4408.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 