Friday, May 4 , 2018, 7:35 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 

Mexican State Symphony Celebrates Spanish Heritage

Masterful performance was a renion for orchestra and audience alike.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 12, 2008 | 11:15 a.m.

Exciting, enticing and inviting was the music at the Arlington Theatre on Tuesday, as the State Symphony of Mexico (Orquesta Sinfónica del Estado de México) toured the audience through the classical flourishes of Spain and Mexico.

Acclaimed musical director and conductor Enrique Bátiz took us first through a baroque-flavored Chaconne in E Minor, an orchestral version created by Mexican composer Carlos Chavez based on a work for organ by 17th century composer Dietrich Buxhetude.

With the orchestra and audience warmed up, Bátiz led into the Spanish “Concierto de Aranjuez,” a set composed specifically for orchestra and guitar. Alfonso Moreno on classical guitar gave the audience exactly the combination of sweetness and pain, airiness and intensity they were looking for. But while the Concierto garnered him a first-half standing ovation, his solo “Un Viejo Amor,” which sounded like exactly that — an old love — earned him the audience’s unabashed delight.

The wildly rhythmic and earthy “Sensemaya” opened the second half, a work based on the poetry of Cuban Nicolas Guillen, after which it was off to Andalusian Spain and neighboring areas for the grand and majestic works of Joaquin Turina, Enrique Granados and Manuel de Falla.

For the diehards in the audience, a loosened-up Maestro Bátiz and company did not disappoint, as they sent us off into the night with not one, not two, but three whole encores, each of which looked as fun for the musicians to play as they were for the audience to hear.

The performance of the State Symphony of Mexico was part of the Community Arts Music Association‘s international series, which continues March 26 with the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields and conductor and piano soloist Murray Perahia.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 