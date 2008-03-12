Mexican State Symphony Celebrates Spanish Heritage

Exciting, enticing and inviting was the music at the Arlington Theatre on Tuesday, as the State Symphony of Mexico (Orquesta Sinfónica del Estado de México) toured the audience through the classical flourishes of Spain and Mexico.

Acclaimed musical director and conductor Enrique Bátiz took us first through a baroque-flavored Chaconne in E Minor, an orchestral version created by Mexican composer Carlos Chavez based on a work for organ by 17th century composer Dietrich Buxhetude.

With the orchestra and audience warmed up, Bátiz led into the Spanish “Concierto de Aranjuez,” a set composed specifically for orchestra and guitar. Alfonso Moreno on classical guitar gave the audience exactly the combination of sweetness and pain, airiness and intensity they were looking for. But while the Concierto garnered him a first-half standing ovation, his solo “Un Viejo Amor,” which sounded like exactly that — an old love — earned him the audience’s unabashed delight.

The wildly rhythmic and earthy “Sensemaya” opened the second half, a work based on the poetry of Cuban Nicolas Guillen, after which it was off to Andalusian Spain and neighboring areas for the grand and majestic works of Joaquin Turina, Enrique Granados and Manuel de Falla.

For the diehards in the audience, a loosened-up Maestro Bátiz and company did not disappoint, as they sent us off into the night with not one, not two, but three whole encores, each of which looked as fun for the musicians to play as they were for the audience to hear.

The performance of the State Symphony of Mexico was part of the Community Arts Music Association‘s international series, which continues March 26 with the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields and conductor and piano soloist Murray Perahia.