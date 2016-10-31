Mexican Supernatural Film Macario to Mark Day of the Dead

In the spirit of the upcoming Day of the Dead celebrations, the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement presents "Macario," the second film in the Cine en Domingo Film Series, screening at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara.

Dedicated to Latin American film, the “Cine en Domingo” series showcases both classic and contemporary Spanish language films, with compelling titles chosen to engage the Latino community and all who love this genre of filmmaking.

Macario is a 1960 Mexican supernatural drama film directed by Roberto Gavaldón, and is the first Mexican film to ever be nominated for an Academy Award.

The film is set in the beautiful colonial city of Taxco, during the celebrations of the Day of the Dead. Macario, a poor indigenous man in a constant state of hunger, encounters “La Muerte” (Death) who makes him a gift that changes his life and of his family forever.

By means of the powerful photography of Figueroa, this supernatural film transports viewers to the celebrations of the eerie and colorful Mexican traditions of the Day of the Dead.

A Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement initiative, “Cine en Domingo” is a group curatorial effort — a range of professional and academic thought-leaders in the Santa Barbara area and beyond comprise the film selection committee.

Each “Cine en Domingo” screening also features a dialogue between civic leader Monique Limón and local media personality Andy Valdez about the films’ themes prior to the film’s screening. The pre-screening conversation will be conducted in Spanish.

“Cine en Domingo” films will be presented in Spanish with English subtitles (where available).

The Granada Theatre is partnering with United Parents/Padres Unidos (UPPU) for the screening of Macario. UPPU is a community-based organization of parents and community members who aim to help close the academic achievement gap by helping parents to effectively engage with their schools.

UPPU equips and trains parents to help their children succeed in the school system. UPPU is a cultural and language bridge, helping re-engage and provide support to Spanish-speaking parents who have historically felt left out of their school communities.

Tickets range in price from $10-$20, and are available through the Granada Theatre’s box office.

Visit http://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/EventDetail.aspx?p=8917 to buy tickets online or call the box office, 899-2222. Dates and film titles are subject to change.

For more about how to support the Granada Theatre, contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for advancement, 899-3000, or email [email protected] For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Carrie Cooper for the Granada Theatre.