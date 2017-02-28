Mexico’s U-17 Soccer Team Playing UCSB at San Marcos

Soccer

Mexico’s Under-17 Men’s National Soccer Team is playing UCSB in an international friendly match on Friday night at San Marcos High’s Warkentin Stadium.

Kickoff is 7:15 p.m.

The game is part of Mexico’s preparation for the CONCACAF U-17 Championship in Panama in April and May. The championship for the North, Central America and Caribbean Region serves as a qualifying tournament for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

Mexico has been drawn into a group with Jamaica and the United States.

The UCSB squad will consist of players returning from last season’s team that won the Big West North Division title.

Advanced tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and youth. They can be purchased in Santa Barbara at Aggressive Soccer, Xtreme Soccer, Go Cellular and Taqueria y Carniceria Mayos; Taqueria Rincon Alteño in Carpinteria and Planet Soccer in Lompoc.

Tickets purchased at the stadium are $20 and $15.

Tickets also can be purchased online at ticketon.com