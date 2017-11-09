Mia Hays Joins Goddard Company as Social Media Specialist

Mia Hays has joined The Goddard Company Public Relations & Marketing as an account executive, specializing in social media.
The social media platform includes LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and blogs.
Originally from Laguna Beach, Hays is a graduate of Westmont College with a bachelor’s degree in psychology with an emphasis in communications.
The Goddard Company is a full-service public relations firm specializing in generating publicity through newspapers, magazines, television, radio, and online locally, regionally and nationally.
Based in Carpinteria, The Goddard Company is at 550 Maple St., Ste. G.
For more information, call 565-3990 or visit www.thegoddardcompany.com.
— Jennifer Goddard for the Goddard Company.