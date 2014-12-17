Michael Bassett II of Santa Barbara, 1969-2014

Posted on December 17, 2014 | 4:56 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

We regretfully announce the sudden passing of Michael James Bassett II on Dec. 6, 2014, at the age of 44.

Michael was born in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Dec. 10, 1969, to parents Michael J. Bassett Sr. and Linda Coleman.

As a lifelong resident of the area, he attended Harding Elementary, La Cumbre Junior High and Santa Barbara High School.

Michael was loved by many. He was an honorable, loyal, warm-hearted, compassionate person and had a great sense of humor. Michael had a great outlook on life and always stayed optimistic despite all odds and obstacles placed in his path of life. He can now rest in peace knowing that he is very well loved and will be missed by all.

Michael is survived by his wife, Michelle Bassett; and his three children, Brandon Bassett, Monica Bassett and Siandra Bassett. He is also survived by his mother, Linda Jean Coleman Razo; his sister, Michelle “Shelly” Bassett; his brother, Edward Razo Jr. (Cindy); eight nephews; two nieces; and many dear friends. Michael is preceded in death by his father, Michael James Bassett Sr.

A memorial Mass will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19 at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara. A celebration of life will be held from noon to dusk on Saturday, Dec. 20 at Shoreline Park. Please bring your favorite dish.

Memorial donations can be made at Wells Fargo to the Michael Bassett Memorial Fund.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.