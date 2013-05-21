Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 8:01 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Michael Bennett Appointed to Community Action Commission Board

By Elizabeth Lee for the Community Action Commission | May 21, 2013 | 8:54 p.m.

The Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Bennett, city councilman for the City of Goleta, to the CAC Board of Directors.

Michael Bennett
Michael Bennett

Bennett was elected to the Goleta City Council in 2006 and re-elected in 2010. He was appointed mayor pro tempore in December 2012. He served as mayor for the 2008 term, during which time he was honored as a CAC Community Action Champion.

He is a longtime resident of Goleta, and retired from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department as a fire battalion chief after 36 years of service to the community.

Bennett has served as the chair of the Southern Subregional Committee of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments and as president of the League of California Cities, Channel Counties Division. He currently serves on the the following city committees: Economic Development and Revitalization, Finance and Audit Standing Committee, City Council Chambers/City Hall Office Space Ad Hoc Committee, Fire Station Development Ad Hoc Committee and Solid Waste Task Force. Bennett is also on the following regional committees: the Regional Integrated Waste Management Reporting Authority and the South Coast Affordable Housing Task Force.

Apart from the City Council, Bennett serves on the Board of Directors of the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County. He has been a member of the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime since 1990. He has been honored with the Paul Harris Fellow Award for his service to the community and has been a member of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce since 1990. In 2006, he was named Goleta’s Man of the Year.

CAC is a private, nonprofit agency providing services to low-income people throughout Santa Barbara County. It was founded in 1967 and now serves more than 10,000 children, youth, families, adults and seniors each year through programs such as Head Start and Early Head Start for children age 0 to 5; Healthy Senior Lunch; the Summer Food Program for children; Energy Services to keep homes safe, warm and energy-efficient; and youth programs including the Santa Barbara County Youth Corps, Teenage Pregnancy and Parenting Program, and programs to help youth avoid violence, substance abuse and health risks.

— Elizabeth Lee is a grant writer for the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County.

