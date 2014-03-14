Michael Bolton to Perform His Chart-Topping Hits at Chumash Casino

Michael Bolton, the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter who has sold more than 53 million albums and singles worldwide, will grace the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom with his soulful voice and perform his chart-topping hits at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 10.

Tickets for the show are $35, $45 and $55.

Bolton’s series of soft rock ballads throughout the 1980s and ’90s made him a household name and a mainstay on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart.

His 1987 release The Hunger featured “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay” and “That’s What Love Is All About” — his first two Top 20 hits. His next album, Soul Provider, launched his career into superstardom, selling more than 12.5 million copies worldwide. It contained hits like “How Can We Be Lovers,” “When I’m Back on My Feet Again” and “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You,” which won a Grammy and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In 1991, Bolton followed with the No. 1 album Time, Love and Tenderness, which has sold more than 16 million copies and featured his Grammy Award-winning vocal performance of the blockbuster hit “When a Man Loves a Woman.”

Throughout Bolton’s career, he has compiled eight Top 10 albums along with nine No. 1 singles on the Adult Contemporary chart and numerous awards and honors. Don’t miss a chance to see him in the 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.