Michael Bryson Reaches Milestone in UCSB’s 5th Straight win

College Basketball

NORTHRIDGE – Michael Bryson had 13 points, becoming just the eighth player in school history to score 1,500 in his career, and for the fourth consecutive game UC Santa Barbara never trailed in a 78-63 win at Cal State Northridge on Thursday night.

The Gauchos (14-12 overall, 8-5 in Big West) extended their longest winning streak of the season to five games. They jumped to a massive 73-35 lead over the Matadors (10-18, 5-9) with 7:51 left in the game before emptying the bench and settling for the 15-point margin.

"That's an example of what can happen when you show up with the energy and effort that we brought tonight," said head coach Bob Williams. "We had great energy on both ends of the court, we were unselfish and really executed well."

Gabe Vincent made 4-of-7 three-point baskets and added a game-high 21 points, three steals, four rebounds and a pair of assists for Santa Barbara.

"Gabe was great tonight," Williams said. "He was shooting the ball well from the perimeter but he also attacked the rim and played well on the defensive end. He's playing very well right now.

Bryson made 5-of-11 shots overall and three of his five three-point attempts. He now has 1,504 career points. His three three-pointers moved him past Kyle Boswell (216) and Mark Hull (217) into second on the school's all-time list. He needs four to pass James Powell and move into first all-time.

"I don't think about stats much, but that's pretty cool," Bryson said. "It says a lot about my teammates and their ability to get me the ball over the years."

"Michael has had an outstanding career at UCSB and I've very happy for him," Williams said. "He is truly one of the best individuals we've ever had in the program and deserves everything he gets."

CSUN began the game cold, missing its first five shots and never found the range, finishing the game just 20-for-64 overall and 4-for-22 from three-point range, 18.2%. On the flip side, one-game removed from shooting a season-low 33.3% in a win over UC Davis, UCSB made 31-of-65 shots overall, 47.7%, and 9-for-19 from three-point territory, 47.4%.

Mitch Brewe added 11 points, one short of his season-high and a season-best nine rebounds as the Gauchos had a 49-36 rebounding edge.

The Gauchos will play their final road game on Saturday, Feb. 27 when they travel to Cal State Fullerton for a 6:00 p.m. game at Titan Gymnasium. The game will be aired on-line on ESPN3.