Michael Denver Elected Chairman of Montecito Family YMCA Board of Managers

By Ann Wirtz for the Montecito Family YMCA | January 14, 2015 | 10:26 a.m.

The Montecito Family YMCA, a branch of the Channel Islands YMCA, is proud to announce the election of Michael Denver as chairman of the Board of Managers.

Denver
Michael Denver

Denver joined the Montecito board in 2012. He is a shareholder at the law firm of Hollister & Brace, where he specializes in business litigation.

In addition to the YMCA board, Denver also serves on the Board of Directors for the Santa Barbara County Bar Association and is a member of the American Inns of Court.

He is a proud graduate of Santa Barbara High School. He received his bachelor of arts degree from UCLA, his master's degree from Boston University and his J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law.

Outside of his work and civic duties, Denver and his wife, Patricia, are busy raising their two young sons, Michael and Maddox.

“We are very happy to have Mike at the helm of our Board,” said Michael Yamasaki, executive director of the Montecito Family YMCA. “He brings an energy and civic-minded spirit to the Y and the community and I’m sure he’ll serve us well.”

Established in 1887, the Channel Islands YMCA is a cause-driven organization of seven YMCA branches serving Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, including Camarillo Family YMCA, Ventura Family YMCA, Santa Barbara Family YMCA, Montecito Family YMCA, Lompoc Family YMCA, Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA in Santa Ynez, and Youth & Family Services YMCA.

The Channel Islands YMCA serves over 46,000 individuals and provides over $1.3 million in financial assistance to low-income families for child care, YMCA memberships, away camps, youth sports, teen after-school-programs, and operates Noah’s Anchorage Youth Crisis Shelter and the Isla Vista Teen Center.

The Channel Islands YMCA is a charitable organization providing programs based upon Christian principles to men, women and children of all ages, races, religious beliefs and economic status to develop and enrich the spirit, mind and body. Click here for more information.

— Ann Wirtz is a marketing coordinator for the Montecito Family YMCA.

