Michael Diaz Named Goleta Teen of The Year

By Connie Burns for Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime | October 30, 2018 | 1:24 p.m.
Michael Diaz
Michael Diaz

Michael Diaz, a senior at Dos Pueblos High School, has been named Goleta Teen of the Year 2018 for his strong dedication and extensive service to the Goleta community.

Allison Mintzer, also a senior at Dos Pueblos High, is runner-up in the program, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime.

Finalists are Danya Belkin, a junior at Dos Pueblos; and Tiffany Garcia and Isabella Hurvitz, both seniors at San Marcos High School.

Diaz is a dedicated volunteer in the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Explorer Program. He said he is passionate about the Explorer program because it transforms teens into respectful leaders of the future with a strong drive to serve others.

This past winter, Diaz was part of the Explorer group that assisted the Sheriff’s Office of emergency Management during the Thomas Fire and the Montecito mud flow.

Diaz is the ASB treasurer at DP; chair of publicity for the Santa Barbara Youth Council; and a member of the Blue Jacket Teen Club, which helps support disadvantaged residents of Tijuana.

He said he plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in political science and master’s degree in international relations, with a career goal of working for the United Nations to further humanitarianism and peace around the world.

Diaz’s parents are Liza and Richard Belkin.

Scholarship funds totaling $6,750 were awarded to the five finalists, thanks to the generosity of Deckers Corporation, Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, and the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime.

For more information about the Goleta Teen program or Goleta Noontime Rotary Club, contact [email protected]

— Connie Burns for Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime.

 

