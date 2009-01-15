Michael Edward Fulmer, 1954-2009

Posted on January 15, 2009 | 8:09 p.m.

Source: Tracy Cooper

Michael (Mike) Edward Fulmer, 54, born in San Jose, died in his home in Summerland on January 8, 2009. He is survived by his parents, Edward and Vivian Fulmer, of Mesquite, Nev.; his son, Jadon Fulmer of Campbell; his daughter, Sarah Kennelly, and her husband, Dannon Kennelly, of Santa Barbara; his two grandsons, Dylan and Kaleb; his brother and sisters, Barbara, Mona, Diane and Roy; his niece and nephew, Jessica and Jared; and many other family members and friends.

Mike was a master craftsman who took such pride in his work and has made his mark all over this great state. He was the best father anyone could ever have. He was also an amazing son, brother and friend to countless people who will always remember him. He was an avid mountain bike rider and loved to play golf (though he always said he was terrible at it). He had an amazing and lasting relationship with the Lord and has now gone to be with Him.

Come celebrate Mike, a selfless man who always put others before himself and touched more lives than he’ll ever know. His memorial service will be held at El Montecito Presbyterian Church, 1455 East Valley Road, on Saturday, January 17, 2009, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association.