Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Michael Elbert, Maddy Nicolson Named Athletes of the Week

Elbert makes big plays in Dos Pueblos' football win at Ventura; Nicolson's hitting sparks Laguna Blanca to pair of volleyball playoff wins

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 7, 2016 | 3:20 p.m.

Dos Pueblos football player Michael Elbert and Maddy Nicolson of the Laguna Blanca girls volleyball team were honored Monday as the Athletes of the Week at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Michael Elbert, Dos Pueblos football. Click to view larger
Michael Elbert, Dos Pueblos football.
Maddy Nicolson, Laguna Blanca volleyball. Click to view larger
Maddy Nicolson, Laguna Blanca volleyball.

Elbert caught a touchdown pass and intercepted two Ventura passes in the end zone, helping the Chargers defeat the Cougars, 28-21, to earn a share of the Channel League title. His second interception came with 2.3 seconds left in the game and sealed the victory.  Dos Pueblos received the No. 4 seed in the CIF-Southern Section Division 10 playoffs and will open at home Friday night against Mission Prep of San Luis Obispo.

Nicolson was a hitting force on the outside for Laguna Blanca in its second-round and quarterfinal-round wins in the CIF-SS Division 6 volleyball playoffs. The senior posted a double-double of 15 kills and 23 digs in a sweep over Pioneer and pounded a team-high 17 kills in a quarterfinal victory at Hemet. The top-seeded and defending CIF-champion Owls host Woodcrest Christian in a semifinal game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The honorable mention choices for this week’s awards include: Reed Cotterill (UCSB water polo), Tommy Murillo (Bishop Diego football), Miles Cole (San Marcos water polo), Cedric Cooper (SBCC football), Addison Seale (SBCC water polo), Lindsey Ruddins (UCSB volleyball), Kira Nemeth (Westmont soccer) and Natalie McClure (San Marcos cross country).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

