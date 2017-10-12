Michael Gardner Tapped to Lead Santa Barbara Rotary

Michael Gardner will serve as president of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara for the 2017-18 Rotary year.

Gardner has been a Rotary Club member since 1998, originally joining in Lake Charles, La., and transferring in 2002 to the Almaden Chapter in San Jose. He joined Rotary Club of Santa Barbara in 2007 and has volunteered on the board of directors since 2016, serving as president-elect last year.

Gardner served on the Santa Barbara Rotary Club Charitable Foundation as a member and as president. He is a four-time recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award.

Gardner has lived in the Santa Barbara and Summerland communities since 2007. He is a graduate of the University of Denver and has earned the Certified Club Manager and Certified Chief Executive certifications from the Club Managers Association of America.

In addition to Rotary, Gardner has a keen interest in participating in community events. His hobbies include cooking, dogs, cars and farming.

"The main focus of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara is to make our services to the community and international projects bigger, better and bolder while we club members enjoy equally our 'Service Above Self' and camaraderie," he said.

"Rotary is everywhere. A Rotarian can attend a meeting anywhere in the world, volunteer to travel abroad or just enjoy quality fellowship at any of the several meetings in our community,” Gardner said.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara meets weekly at noon each Friday at The Fess Parker Doubletree Resort. For more information, visit www.santabarbararotary.com.

— Chris Clemens for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.