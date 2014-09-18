Michael Harris Named Chairman of Devereux California Advisory Board

Michael Harris, director of government affairs at CenCal Health, will take over as chairman of the Devereux California Advisory Board in November.

Harris has a bachelor’s degree from the California State University-Northridge in public sector management, and more than 23 years of senior management and executive level experience with the County of Santa Barbara.

He has served as director of Emergency Medical Services, assistant deputy director for primary care and was appointed as a deputy director of public health. He also served as chief of emergency management for SB County for six years.

We welcome Harris to the board and congratulate him on his new position.

Devereux California provides behavioral services to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities; emotional, behavioral disorders and mental health issues. It offers residential services, Adult Day and Life Enrichment programs, and Supported or Independent Living programs to individuals in their own homes within Santa Barbara County.

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, Devereux is the largest, nonprofit provider of behavioral healthcare in the country, operating 15 centers in 11 states. Next year, Devereux California will celebrate 70 years in operation.

Contact Cassi Noel, manager of external affairs, to volunteer or donate at [email protected] or 805.968.2525 x202.

— Cassi Noel is the external affairs manager for Devereux California.