Michael Holliday Elected Chairman of MIT Enterprise Forum Central Coast

By Michael Holliday, FAIA, for MIT Enterprise Forum Central Coast | August 16, 2016 | 12:20 p.m.
Michael Holliday Click to view larger
Michael Holliday (Courtesy photo)

Award-winning local architect, entrepreneur and business leader Michael Holliday, FAIA, was recently elected to head the MIT Enterprise Forum Central Coast board of directors for the 2016-17 season.

He will also attend the MIT Enterprise Forum Global Gathering at the Cambridge campus in October to represent the local chapter leadership. 

“This is a very exciting group of entrepreneurs, innovators and technology leaders,” said Holliday. “It is has been honor to serve on the board these past few years, and I look forward to being chair for the stimulating season ahead. Our board of directors is exceptional and includes some of the region’s best and brightest representing leading edge companies from throughout the central coast area.”

The MIT Enterprise Forum Central Coast hosts the region’s top business and technology events bringing together veteran business leaders and industry experts to host nine public events per year designed to educate, inform and inspire entrepreneurs. 

Holliday has lived and practiced architecture in the Santa Barbara region for over 25 years and was recognized as a fellow in the American Institute of Architects (FAIA) in 2012 joining less than 2 percent of architects nationwide with that prestigious professional designation.

In addition to being an architect, Holliday also serves as the founder and director of SYNERGY Business & Technology Center where he and the SYNERGY leadership team host over 25 different startup businesses and entrepreneurs in a creative co-working space located on the fringe of the Funk Zone in Santa Barbara. 

Holliday has served as president of the American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara Chapter, chairman of the U.S. Green Building Council Santa Barbara Region and chairman of the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce, and he currently serves on the UCSB Economic Forecast Project board, the Santa Barbara County Economic Vitality Team Board and the Kids Helping Kids board based out of San Marcos High School.

Other MIT Enterprise Forum Central Coast officers for the 2016-17 season include Matthew Stotts as chapter vice-chair, Steve Sereboff as secretary,  Gabriella Little as treasurer and Melissa Moreno as immediate past chair.  New board members include Brad Frohling, George Konstantino, Doug Lynch and Laura Nixon.  

The kick off fall program is entitled “Artificial Intelligence - Friend or Foe?” and will be held Sept. 21 at Cabrillo Arts Pavilion from 5-8 p.m.

MIT Enterpirse Forum Central Coast hosts the region’s top business and technology events. To find out more, visit www.mitcentralcoast.org.

Michael Holliday, FAIA, represents MIT Enterprise Forum Central Coast.

 
