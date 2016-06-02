Michael Holliday FAIA Receives 2016 Distinguished Leader Award

Michael Holliday FAIA, an award winning local architect, entrepreneur and business leader, received the 2016 Distinguished Leader Award from Leadership Santa Barbara County and spoke to the organization’s graduating class at a recent ceremony held in Montecito.

Holliday has lived and practiced architecture in the Santa Barbara region for over 25 years and was recognized as a fFellow in the American Institute of Architects (FAIA) in 2012, joining less than 2 percent of architects nationwide with that professional designation.

In addition to being an architect, Holliday also serves as the founder and director of SYNERGY Business & Technology Center, where he and his wife, Beverly, host over 25 different startup businesses and entrepreneurs in a downtown, beach-oriented co-working environment in Santa Barbara.

Holliday has served as president of the American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara Chapter, chairman of the U.S. Green Building Council Santa Barbara Region and chairman of the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce and currently serves on boards of the UC Santa Barbara Economic Forecast Project, Santa Barbara County Economic Vitality Team, the MIT Enterprise Forum and Kids Helping Kids based out of San Marcos High School.

Holliday was a graduate of Leadership Santa Barbara County in 1992.

Other leaders recognized at the graduation event were 2016 Class Valedictorian Scott Ericson, who currently serves as the membership director for the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, and Santa Barbara City Council Member Jason Dominguez, also a LSBC alumni.

Curriculum Chair Jason Toon acknowledged with a formal certificate each of the graduates: Lauren Beattie, Brandon Beaudette, Jessica Cadiente, Julio Carrillo, Steve Ceriale, Norma Cervantes, Julie DeAngelis, Sam Dickinson, Scott Ericson, Dori Friesen, Malcolm Hamilton, Mike Hamilton, Caleb Landon, Anthony Paggett, Dominique Samario, Will Stonecipher, Mary Thompson, Olesya Thyne, Kelsey Walden and Joshua Whitfield.

Leadership Santa Barbara County is an issue-oriented leadership development program limited each year to 30 diverse individuals who are committed to civic leadership. To find out more visit www.leadsb.org.

— Natalie Cole represents SYNERGY Media.