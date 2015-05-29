Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 2:32 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Neverland Ranch, Former Home of Late Pop Star Michael Jackson, Up for Sale for $100 Million

The Los Olivos property is described as 'the ultimate ranch retreat and gated estate'

The 3,000-acre Neverland Ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley is for sale. The property, formerly owned by late pop star Michael Jackson, is listed for $100 million.
The 3,000-acre Neverland Ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley is for sale. The property, formerly owned by late pop star Michael Jackson, is listed for $100 million.
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | May 29, 2015 | 6:18 p.m.

The Los Olivos Neverland Ranch, the former home of late pop star Michael Jackson, is officially for sale and listed at $100 million.

Colony Capital LLC of Santa Monica has been managing the property since 2008, when it bought a million-dollar note on it from Jackson, who was embroiled in post-trial financial woes.

The firm refurbished the property and started considering selling it last year.

Jackson called the property home from 1988 until 2005 and famously added a locomotive, amusement park rides and a zoo to the large estate.

Fans flocked to the property after Jackson’s death in 2009, and the property’s future has been the subject of wide speculation with suggestions to designate the land as a state park, similar to Hearst Castle in San Simeon, or turn it into a Graceland-style attraction, which locals vehemently opposed.

The property at 5225 Figueroa Mountain Road is called Sycamore Valley Ranch in the real estate listings and is described as “the ultimate ranch retreat and gated estate.”

According to Sotheby’s International Realty broker Harry Kolb's website, one of the brokers, the property includes the 12,598-square-foot main house, staff quarters, three guest homes, a stable and other ranch buildings, pool and pool house, tennis court, gardens, a four-acre lake and a 5,500-square-foot movie theater with a stage.

Knowing that the property still has a hold on Jackson fans, real estate brokers told the Wall Street Journal that there would be a strict prequalification process for potential buyers and no tours are planned.

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

