Michael Jimenez of Santa Barbara, 1966-2013

Posted on July 9, 2013 | 2:29 p.m.

Source: Kelly Lloyd

After a courageous six-year battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Michael Anthony Jimenez passed away peacefully on July 3, 2013, with his loving family by his side.

Born in Santa Barbara on Oct. 6, 1966, Michael was educated locally, attending Roosevelt Elementary School and Santa Barbara junior high and high schools. The love of sports began in Michael’s youth and remained with him throughout his life. He was a star during his playing days in both football and baseball.

Michael’s passion for helping and supporting others permeated everything he did and everyone he touched. Coaches, friends, students, athletes — all were greatly impacted by his life. He possessed the gift of bringing out the best in everyone, encouraging hard work and persistence while keeping a positive attitude in every achievement.

In his work at Santa Barbara High School, he took great pride in his commitment to the students and athletes as he endeavored to make a difference in the classroom and on the athletic fields.

Michael was a supportive father to Krista and Jason in every aspect, but his greatest pride was in attending and supporting their athletic activities, including soccer, football and baseball. But he did not just show his support for his own children; Michael regularly attended games for many other athletes throughout this community.

Michael is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Deanna Freet Jimenez, and children Krista and Jason, parents Isabel (Chita) and Florentine (Jr.), sister Darlene, several nieces and nephews, and numerous friends and family members.

Funeral services include a Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 21 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara. At 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, there will be a Celebration of Life Service held at Santa Barbara High School’s auditorium, 700 E. Anapamu St.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Michael Jimenez Family Fund at Business First Bank, 1035 State St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Please note at the bottom of the check to credit to account No. 15315806. Another way to donate is to go to the “Michael Anthony Jimenez loved ones” page on Facebook by clicking here to make a donation online.