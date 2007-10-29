Michael John McEwen, 1961-2007

Posted on October 29, 2007 | 10:10 a.m.

Our beloved Michael John McEwen died Oct. 27, 2007, after a brave struggle with pancreatic cancer. Mike is survived by his cherished wife, Mary, and daughter Madeline; his parents, Susanne and Willard McEwen; sister Allison (Michael) Peck; brother-in-law Jay Jacobs; and nephews Ryan and Drew Jacobs and niece Elizabeth Peck. His sister, Elizabeth Jacobs, preceded him in death in 2000.

Mike, a third-generation Santa Barbaran, was born March 8, 1961. He attended Bishop Diego and San Marcos high schools and graduated from Chico State University. He worked for the Santa Barbara Community Housing Corp. for 17 years. His many projects benefited hundreds of elderly, low-income and disabled people. Many became his endeared friends.

In 1996, he married Mary O’Connell, and in 2001, Madeline was born. Together they built their home and avocado ranch on the top of Toro Canyon Road. Mike was a member of the Farm Bureau, Avocado Society and enjoyed the relationship he shared with CALAVO. Mike was recently selected as the recipient for the Friendship Paddle. This gave his family and friends the opportunity to show Mike how much he was loved. No challenge or adventure was too difficult to attempt and conquer. He loved his family and many friends.

Please remember our wonderful Mike in your prayers and happy memories. His huge spirit will be with us always.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity or to FriendshipPaddle.org in honor of Mike. Services will be held at noon Friday, Nov. 2, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1300 East Valley Road. Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels is handling arrangements.