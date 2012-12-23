Michael Lavenant of Camarillo, 1970-2012

Posted on December 23, 2012 | 2:07 a.m.

Source: Lavenant Family

Our beloved Michael Sean Lavenant, 42 years old, passed away unexpectedly the morning of December 12, 2012, at his home in Camarillo.

Michael has resided in Ventura County since 1996. He graduated from Cal State Fullerton, and went to law school at Southwestern Law School. He was a partner at Landegger, Baron, Lavenant & Ingber.

Michael will always be remembered having a smile on his face and the profound effect he had on everyone he met. He was a very compassionate, kind and giving person who was greatly involved in the Camarillo community. He was a devoted, loving father and husband. Michael will always be in our hearts and deeply missed by everyone.

He is survived by his wife, Dana, and his three children, Brittany 12, Brianna 10, and Christian 7; his dad, Mike; his mom, Lucy; his sister, Gina; his nieces, Lauren, Tori and Sarah; his brother, Derrick and his sister-in-law, Jennifer.

A Celebration of Michael’s Life was held December 21, 2012, at Camarillo Christian Church in Camarillo. A reception followed at Spanish Hills Country Club Tennis Pavilion.

In lieu of flowers, a “Memorial Fund for Michael Lavenant” to benefit his children has been established. Checks can be dropped off or mailed to County Commerce Bank, 2357-B Pickwick Drive, Camarillo 93010, or Mitchell & Schwartz CPAs, 760 Las Posas Road, Suite B1, Camarillo 93010.

