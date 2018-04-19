Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 6:41 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Michael Lorimer Brings Classical Guitar to Wooden Hall Concert

By Wooden Hall Concerts | April 19, 2018 | 1:58 p.m.

The Wooden Hall Concerts will present classical guitarist Michael Lorimer, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at Alhecama Theatre, 914 Santa Barbara St.

Lorimer, a favorite protégé of Andrés Segovia, was the first American guitarist invited to perform in the USSR, and has appeared in Israel, Cuba, throughout Europe, and on most major North American recital series and stages.

The Santa Barbara concert will feature “Postcards from Spain,” a masterwork composed for Lorimer in 1995 by Scottish-American composer and one-time Santa Barbara resident Thea Musgrave. Musgrave composed of a vast catalogue of works, including 10 operas.

She was appointed by Queen Elizabeth Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2002. On May 27, she will celebrate her 90th birthday.

Lorimer will also be teaching a master class at 2 p.m. May 12, with a few players seats available, as well as audience tickets.

Lorimer is known for experimental programs in arts presentation and leads the guitar department at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. A number of American performers and teachers have studied with him.
 
The Santa Barbara Acoustic Music Association is totally nonprofit and volunteer, produces the Wooden Hall Concerts. All proceeds go to the artists and the Trust for Historic Preservation to use the venue.

— Wooden Hall Concerts.

 

