Michael Luckhurst Leads Way for Bishop Diego Soccer, 7-1

Boys Soccer

Bishop Diego and a Luckhurst continued their scoring onslaught in Frontier League boys soccer action on Tuesday against Villanova.

Michael Luckhurst recorded his first hat trick to lead the Cardinals to a 7-1 win.

Michael was moved up to center forward to replace his injured brother, Jack, who has 18 goals this season.

"He made the most of it," said coach Mick Luckhurst, the boys' father.

Daniel Giannini gave a solid performance in the back and scored two goals off corner kicks from Adam Luckhurst.

Freshman Harry Powers got into the act, scoring a beauty of a goal from 25 yards on a first-time shot. Stefan Romero, another freshman, finished the scoring by finishing a cross from Cameron Medina.

“It was great to see our freshman class effect the game so positively, not only with five goals but in the general flow of the game” said coach Luckhurst



Bishop Diego (8-3, 5-0 in league) has a crucial league game at home on Thursday against St. Bonaventure.

